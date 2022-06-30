Sandra Faye Staples

Uniontown
Sandra "Sandy" Faye Staples, a mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away in Uniontown Hospital on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born May 9, 1947, in Martinsville, Virginia.
Sandy was a barber and beautician in her early years, as well as a home maker. She loved to be with her family, play bingo, and shop at thrift stores.
Sandy is predeceased by her parents, Queen Esther Gordon and Beno Staples.
She is survived by her four daughters: Sonya Price (Va.), Denine Price (Tex.), Simone Fitzgerald (Pa.), and Lori Fitzgerald (Tex.); sisters: Betty L. Staples Lee, Barbra J. Staples Lowe, and Esther L. Staples Peterson; brothers: Donald Gordon and Jacob Hackett; 14 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, and family.
The family will receive friends at the Victory House Miniseries, 62 West Peter Street, Uniontown, at 12 p.m. on July 2nd. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via lantzfh.com.
