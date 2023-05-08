Hopwood
Sandra G. Pett Yezbak, 84, of Hopwood passed on Wednesday May 3, 2023.
Born February 20, 1939 in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Col. Irvin and Rose Nyland Pett.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Irvin Pett. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years Thomas Yezbak; her Children, Julia (Curtis) Henry of Hopwood, Thomas (Vickie) Yezbak Jr. and Peter (Vicki) Yezbak both of Fla; her grandchildren, Kira (Ron) Cobert, Mark and Steven Henry, Christina and Frank Degroen and Nicolette Ross; her great-grandchildren Ron, Dove, Chase and Laurel Cobert.
Sandra was vice president of Yezbak enterprises, a member of St. John the Evangelist Church of Uniontown where she volunteered at the church and School.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a partner in her husband’s business’.
The family would like to thank Winter Matway and all the people at Amedisys Hospice for their care of Sandra.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext Uniontown on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.. Wednesday Prayers of Transfer 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Ave. Uniontown. Inurnment will be private.
