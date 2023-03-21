Brownsville
Sandra Green Cozard, 78, of Brownsville, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
She worked for over 20 years as a bookkeeper at Rainbow Honda and enjoyed her motorcycle trips with her late husband.
Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Duane R. Cozard;mother, Judith Green Horwatt and father Gerald Green.
She is survived by her sister, Pamela Green Harman and husband George; niece, Brandy Harman Roberts and husband Pat; nephew, Brian Harman and wife Cheryl.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation, she requested direct cremation. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
