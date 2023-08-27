McMurray
Sandra J. Angotti Smaniotto, 66, of McMurray, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Premier Health Care, Washington.
Born October 22, 1956, in McKeesport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Carole Folino Angotti.
She was the beloved wife of the late Natale "Andy" Smaniotto.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Jenkins.
She is survived by her sisters, Deborah (Earl) Kleckner of McMurray, and Paula Gori of Jefferson Hills. A stepdaughter; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews, and many cousins also survive.
Sandra was a truck driver for PennDOT and was also a counselor for Alcoholics Anonymous.
She enjoyed dancing and riding motorcycles.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 27, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28, followed by burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
