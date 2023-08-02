Lemont Furnace
Sandra Kolp, 61, of Lemont Furnace passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home.
She was born January 24, 1962, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Paul E. and Bertha Balchak Kolp; sister of Barbara Jacobson, and the late Edward Kolp.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was a 1980 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Saint Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401 in her memory.
