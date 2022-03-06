Hopwood
Sandra L. Springer, 87, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at home. She was born June 22, 1934. She is the daughter of the late Geldio and Maggie Menossie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Randy Springer; and grandson, Mark Mancini; two sisters; Marie Hess and Genevie McMann.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Y. Springer Sr.; three sons, Barry Springer, Frank Springer Jr., and Terry Springer; grandchildren, Ryan Springer and Josh Springer, Jake Springer and Frank Springer III.
Interment will be private in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
All services are under the direction by THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa.
