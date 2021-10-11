Fairbank
Sandra L. Stoken, 75, of Fairbank, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on June 6, 1946 in Thompson #1, a daughter of the late Betty Barkley Piper.
Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was loved by all who knew her. In her free time, she loved playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and watching funny animal videos on facebook. Sandra also enjoyed working at JC's pool hall and meeting new people. She will be dearly missed.
Besides her mother, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Stoken.
Sandra is survived by her four sisters, Barbara Shallcross, Faye Cottle, Sherry Eicher, and Wendy (Jim) Smith; brother, Jerry (Gracie) Barkley; three children, Christine Stoken, Robert E. (Lisa) Stoken II, and Joseph A. (Cheryl) Stoken, Sr.; grandchildren, Joseph A. (Kelli) Stoken, Jr.; Chevelle Stoken and Bobby Fulton; James Stoken and Sydnee Yuhas; Summer Stoken and Fred Heiser; Preslie Stoken and Tyler Coffman; and Andrea Capan; great-grandchildren, Austyn Stoken, Everleigh Fulton, Lucas Capan, and Haley Rendulich; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating.
Private entombment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.