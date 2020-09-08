Medina
Sandra L. Vargo, 76 of Medina, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
She was born November 22, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Victor and Frances nee Haller Iulius. Sandra was a certified beautician who owned and operated V.I.P. salons and V.I.P Beauty Supply throughout her lifetime.
Sandra shared her infinite love with all her family and friends. She had a great passion for her business and clients at the Salon. She enjoyed traveling to many countries that created friendships all across the globe. During the winter months, she spent time in Florida with her friends later in life. She loved the walks on the beach and fishing at the pier with the family. Her favorite activities were playing cards and games with the ones she loved the most. Sandra will be remembered for her humorous and caring nature.
Sandra is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Steven E. Vargo; her children, Tamara (Dr. Joseph) Labuda, Rodney (Karalie) Vargo, Mark (Rhonda) Vargo; grandchildren, Andrew (Katie Chissell) Labuda, Dr. Christopher (Kadie Clancy) Labuda, Elizabeth Labuda, Ryan (Haley) Vargo, Nicole (Joshua) Bacorn, Dr. Christin Collins, Lauren (Charis) Yost, Madison Vargo; and great-granddaughter, Theodora Yost.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Beverly Jane Iulius.
A visitation will be held for Sandra from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at WAITE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 765 N. Court Street, Medina, OH 44256. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 3100 Weymouth Rd, Medina, OH 44256. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the chapel at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown, PA.
