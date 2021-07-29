Lemont Furnace
Sandra Lee Adams, 62, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born November 30, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Earl and Shirley Malcom Adams.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Marie Martin; grandson Jacob; granddaughter Monica; sister Cindy Moore; and brother Earl Adams Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shirley Johnson and Bryan Kisner, Lori and John Kmetz, Tammy Ohler and Gilbert Ohler; grandchildren Brittany, Jacob, Michelle, Michael, Steven, Angel, Steven, David, Eddie, Kistina, Fellisha, Derik and Rick; great-grandchildren Dzon, Madayo, Idalestasia and Ella; and sisters Virginia Shipp and Susie Molar.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 until the 4 p.m. hour of service Friday, July 30, in the funeral home chapel, with Bishop Tucker officiating.
Private interment.
