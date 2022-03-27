Uniontown
Sandra Lee Collier Detweiler, 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at Generations Elder Care in Uniontown on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022.
She was born on May 15, 1938, in Smithfield, daughter of the late James M. Collier and Jessie Pearle Doolittle Collier.
She was a 1956 graduate of Masontown High School. In her earlier years, Sandy was employed as a secretary in the office of McClain Sand and Gravel Company, in Point Marion and later as a clerk at The Carriage Shop Boutique, in Uniontown Mall.
She served as a proud leader of Girl Scout Troop 3040 and eventually became her beloved mother's primary caregiver. In later life, Sandy thoroughly enjoyed many hours of daily eating and socializing at the local Eat'n Park, and made many friends with the staff and other regular patrons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alan D. Detweiler.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Amy L. Detweiler, who served as her primary caregiver until injuries sustained in a recent car accident prevented her from doing so. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Lois Detweiler of Uniontown, brother-in-law, Herb Detweiler and wife Judy of Roanoke, Va.; and many loving cousins; and special nieces and nephews.
Sandy's daughter would like to thank the Nickman family and coworkers at Nickman's Drug, the Harper family and staff of Hixenbaugh's Drug Store, PCP Dr. Paul Hartley, her aunt, cousins, neighbors, customers and friends who provided words of support, acts of kindness and much needed help during this extremely difficult year.
Special thanks to Ada Kovach, Dr. Harvey Shipkovitz, Pat, Jessica and staff at Generations Elder Care for taking Sandy in when other facilities would not, providing loving care and good food, and becoming part of her extended family. Your facility is small, but your hearts are not!
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Sandy's life at 6 p.m. with Pastor Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will be private in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
