formerly of Republic
Sandra Lee Hromada Sofocle, 78, formerly of Republic, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023. She was born February 10, 1945, in Republic, to the late Steve and Ann Hromada.
She was the wife of Harry Sofocle of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; sister of Linda (John) Zembar of New Salem, and the late Ronald (Dolores) Hromada. Also survived by nieces, Carrie Ann, Marla and Melani; great- nieces and greatnephews.
Sandra was a 1963 graduate of Redstone High School in Republic. She was a contestant in the 1963 Army Queen Contest of Uniontown.
Sandra was secretary to Redstone Junior High Principal Leonard Golembskie.
After graduation she relocated to Pittsburgh. She obtained a position at Union National Bank in the return check department and handled all NSF accounts for seven of the bank branches.
Sandra was an advocate for animal rights and worked closely with SPCA Agent Brain Davies of Florida to stop the slaughter of baby seals in Canada and the Labor Day slaughter of pigeons. Sandra felt that God’s greatest gifts to her were her three late West Highland White Terriers, Charlie the first, Charlie the second and Charlie the third.
There will be no visitations or service.Sandra’s remains will be taken to an undisclosed destination.
Arrangements entrusted to READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.
