Hanover
Sandra Lee Richardson, 76, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Hanover, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Born September 16, 1945, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Opal Mae Shaffer Chamberlain and Paul Chamberlain.
A 1963 graduate of Uniontown High School and a 1967 graduate of West Virginia University, Sandy was the former president of the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce, 1982-2002; former Business Representative at HACC; and former Business Representative at the PA CareerLink York County.
In addition, Sandy along with her husband, Gerry, after two years of study, graduated from The Church Leadership Institute in Harrisburg, with degrees as Certified Lay Pastors. Sandy had been very active in local as well as national church affiliations.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gerald "Gerry" Richardson; her two devoted daughters and their husbands, Roxanna and Kurt Van Wagenen of Alamo, Calif., and Rebecca and Steven Bucklew of Rustburg, Va.; four grandchildren, Alexandra and Lillian Van Wagenen, and Emily and Ethan Bucklew; one brother, Monte Chamberlain of Brunswick, Ga., and his family; and Gerry's daughters, Dawn Bierker and her family, and Robin Richardson and her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Pavlicko.
Friends will be received from 10:30 until the 11 a.m. services Monday, October 11, in the North Park Church, 600 Ingomar Road, Wexford, PA 15090, with Pastor Dan Hendley officiating. Following a light lunch in the church at noon, interment will take place at the Bethel Cemetery, Farmington, at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion (724-725-5245), Philip S. Rishel, director.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the North Park Church, or the Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Condolences for Sandy's family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
