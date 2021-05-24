Farmington
Sandra Lee Zagata Santella, 77, of Farmington, passed Thursday, May 20, 2021. Born August 22, 1943, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Kendrish Zagata.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dino Santella; mother of Jodi (Joseph) Hardy of Farmington and the late Dina Marie and Chris Noel Santella; grandmother of Logan (Katie), Lloyd (Dylana) and Austin and J.J.; great-grandmother of Abram; sister of the late Lucille Pike and Ronald Zagata; special nieces Roni Sue Ritz, Julie Crossland and Mattie David and other nieces, nephews and cousins; her special caretakers, Leslie and Wanetta Morrison; her grandpuppy, Rory and her dogs, Chase and the late Toby.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church; She worked at the Herald Standard Newspaper and loved shopping trips, going to Walmart and the Dollar Store were her favorites. She loved hanging out at the pool with her grandkids, loved being called grandma and was grandmother to all, and loved life, her family and friends.
Family and friends are welcome in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
