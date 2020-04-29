Ronco
Sandra Lynn Weaver, 73, of Ronco, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in her home.
She was born August 11, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Olive Otway Seper.
Sandra was a graduate of German Township High School Class of 1964. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Pal's Club.
Before retiring, she was employed for 41 years as administrator of housekeeping at LaFayette Manor.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her late husband, whom she lovingly called "her Marine", and going to the casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Harold "Buzz" Weaver.
She is survived by her son, Joe Seper; sister Roberta Weaver; brother John Seper and wife Violet, all of Ronco; two granddaughters; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Regis Bob Weaver of Ronco; sister-in-law Carla Miller of Arkansas; many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions due to COVID-19, the viewing and services are private for the immediate family in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
