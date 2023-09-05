Uniontown
Sandra Marie Clemmer Nara, 75, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born December 27, 1947, in Downers Grove, Ill.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Myles and Rita Ratamuller Clemmer; and a brother, Doug Clemmer.
Sandra was a former studio manager at the Sears Portrait Studio.
She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will be missed by her family and friends. Heaven has another Angel.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald A. "Ron" Nara, Sr.; two sons, Ronald A. Nara, II and Myles Nara, both of Uniontown; five grandchildren, Ronald A. Nara, III, Ryan, Brandon, Paige and Levi; a brother, Myles Clemmer; and a sister, Barbara Schaps (Nick).
To honor Sandra's wishes, services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
