Footedale
Sandra Marie Dunn Jurosco, 87, of Footedale, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her home.
She was born on November 17, 1933 in Searights. Daughter of the late Charles Dunn, Sr., and Josephine Calabrese Dunn.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Jurosco, Sr.; daughter Kimberly Jurosco; grandson Michael Swaney; and brother Ronald Dunn.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Robyn Jurosco, Kathy (Ronald) Hernanskey, Robert L. “Jody” (Kathy) Jurosco, Jr., and Joshua (Jennifer) Jurosco.
Grandchildren; Brandan (Shauna) Swaney, John Swaney, Eric Hernanskey, Kevin Hernanskey, Robert (Amanda) Jurosco, Rebecca Jurosco, and Trenton Jurosco.
Great-Grandchildren; Mikey and Eli Swaney, Ivan, Aria, Elias and Hazel Jurosco, Bentley Delerenzo and Alaina Swaney.
Brothers; Charles Dunn, John (Pat) Dunn; and sister-in-law Diane Dunn; and her grand dog and special companion, her protector, Roscoe Jurosco.
Special thanks to her care givers; staff from Amedysis Services, Chrissy Durso, Shauna Swaney, Bernie Thomas, Rebecca Jurosco and Ashley Kalbuagh who did a wonderful job caring for her.
Visitation and funeral services will be private for her immediate family only. Entombment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Arrangements are under the direction of THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
