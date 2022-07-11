Sandra R. Molek

Uniontown
Sandra Ruth “Sandy” Molek, 77, of Uniontown, passed away at LaFayette Manor Inc., with her loving family by her side on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
She was born June 8, 1945, daughter of Lloyd and Kathryn Dankle Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John “Larry” Molek; two brothers, James Williams and L. Robert “Bob” Williams; and a sister, Dorothy Williams.
Surviving are her sisters, Lorraine Stickel of Belle Vernon, June Elsey and husband Jack of Ft. Mill, South Carolina and Peggy Tiberi and husband John of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; along with many nieces and nephews.
Sandy was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Smithfield.
She was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School, class of 1963. After high school, she attended Cosmetology School and worked at Fran and Marcies Hair Salon for many years. She was also a waitress at various local restaurants, was a member of the 4H Club and loved animals, especially cats.
Special thanks to LaFayette Manor for their outstanding love and care give to Sandy.
Friends and family will be received in the DEAN WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, from 9 to 10 a.m. and on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
