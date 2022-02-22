Sandra R. Santore

Uniontown
Sandra R. "Sandy" Santore, 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home. She was born January 29, 1937 in Morgantown, W.Va..
Preceding her in death were her parents, William Fields and Thelma Mayfield Fields; and her brother, Ray Fields.
Sandy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Women's Democratic Club, and had previously volunteered and worked with the Battered Women's Shelter. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose life revolved around her family. She was one heck of a good cook and baker.
Sandy will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, William J. Santore, her three children, Terry Lynn Bowman (Michael Anthony) of Lemont Furnace, Michael James Santore (Jamie Lynn) of Centerville, and Patrick K. Santore of Uniontown; nine grandchildren: Michael and Mindy, Kevin, Ashley, Emma and Paige and Joey, Bryan and Cassie; and her great-granddaughter, Allie.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Private entombment will be held in Mount St. Macrina Mausoleum.
