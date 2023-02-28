Smithfield
Sandra Sutton, 82, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, February 26, 2023, to be with the Lord.
Sandy was born on March 6, 1940, to Curtis M. Kissinger and Olive M. Bierley, in Connellsville.
After graduation from Connellsville High School, she went to work at West Virginia University, retiring in 2003.
In 1957, she met the love of her life, Harry, at the Friend's Skating Rink, and they were married on September 19, 1961.
In her retirement, Sandy and Harry enjoyed camping in their fifth wheel with family and friends.
Sandy is survived and missed by her loving husband of 62 years, Harry R. Sutton; and her children, Janice and her husband, Jay Schifano, Joyce and husband, Scott Okubo and Raymond and wife, Racquel Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Kissinger; and sisters, Patricia Gallo and Barbara Gardner.
Her legacy continues in the love and memory of her many grandchildren, who flocked to their "Nanny" to sing songs, color pictures, have dance parties and always to get snack. She will be deeply missed by Adam and his wife, Kelsey Yanik, and great-granddaughter, Gracie Mae, Katie and husband, Alex Okubo-Giuliani, Bryan and Emily (soon to be born great-granddaughter, Esme) Okubo, Morgan and husband, Parker Surface, Haley Sutton, Addison Schifano, Hannah Sutton, Roman Welty and her youngest granddaughter, Mallory Sutton.
In addition to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she will also be deeply missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks to the staff at Quality Life of Markleysburg, for the loving care provided to her for the last five years.
Thank you to the staff of WVU Medicine, Uniontown Hospital.
Family and friends will be received in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Allen Ellsworth officiating.
Interment will follow in Smithfield-Fairchance American Legion Post 278 Veterans Cemetery, at Maple Grove, in Fairchance.
