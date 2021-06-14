Mt. Pleasant
Sandy "Lady" Baker passed away with her family and friends by her side on June 4, 2021 at the age of 65.
Though she never would have admitted it, she was a loving, caring, and kind hearted person. She always made sure everyone was taken care of and well fed. If she saw someone who needed something, she tried to find a way to give it to them. No one was a stranger to her because she loved to talk to everyone she met.
Sandy was an excellent cook and always enjoyed sharing a good meal with others. She could never spend enough time outside and was often seen taking a walk in town.
She was fiercely stubborn and known for not holding back and telling it like it is. She always gave you her honest opinion, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. She will be forever remembered for her teasing jokes, sense of humor, and love of four letter words.
Sandy is survived by her daughters, Julie Burrell (Nick), Andy Shields, Kim Ventura (Nick), and Melissa Clay (Bob); brothers, Pete Baker (Ruth Ann), Tom Baker (Linda), and Terry Baker; sisters, Susie Baker (Chum) and Sherri McWilliams (Phillip); grandchildren, Addison Clay and Colson, Koen, Marin, Noam, and Nya Ventura; dear friends, Will, who she loved like a brother, and Kevin, who she loved like a son; and two beloved cats, Lenny and Squiggy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet "Kate" Baker; father, Rudolph Baker; sister, Rudy Darnell; brothers, Skip Baker, Herb Baker, Rudolph Baker Jr., and Butch Hall; grandchildren, Kaden and Lyra Ventura; and best friend, Kay Grosser.
At her request, no service will be held.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
