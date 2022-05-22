Terra Alta, W.Va.
Sandy Marie Long, 47, of Terra Alta, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Sharon VanSickle, of Fairchance, and Larry Long, of Scottdale. She was born November 25, 1974 in Uniontown.
Sandy loved her career, she received her LPN degree at Fayette County VoTech and was employed as a traveling nurse at the Pierpont Center in Fairmont W.Va.. She was currently taking classes at Salem University for her RN.
Sandy loved riding motorcycles, tattoos and being outdoors. She enjoyed taking trips all over to see Post Malone perform with her daughters. Sandy also had an extensive crystal collection she loved showing off to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Don Baxter; two daughters, Amber (Matthew) Angel and Tiffany Long, all of Fairchance; a son, Tyler Baxter of Terra Alta, W.Va.; two sisters, Kathy (Bryan) Workman of Elizabeth, and Lori Long of Scottdale; a brother, Buzzy Long of Scottdale; three grandchildren, Dakota and Shyanne Angel, and Draxton Baxter; and nephews, Ashton and Braden Workman; and her step-father, Ronald VanSickle of Masontown.
Cremation services will be provided by ARTHUR H. WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.arthurwrightfuneralhome.com.
