Uniontown
Sankey M. MacDonald, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 13, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of the late Daniel W. MacDonald, Jr. and Martha Metzler MacDonald.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William H. (Sandy) MacDonald; and an infant sister, Julia Ann.
Sankey was a 1954 graduate of Uniontown High School. He attended Denison University for one year before enlisting in the United States Navy.
Sankey was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church.
He worked for AAA in Washington D.C. as a travel counselor and for Wise Travel as a manager for 18 branch offices. Sankey was vice president and senior buyer for Metzler's Department Store at both the downtown Uniontown and Laurel Mall store locations.
Sankey was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Uniontown for 26 years, a board member of the Uniontown YMCA for 25 years, and was an advisory board member of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Pennsylvania for 40 years.
Left to keep Sankey's memory alive are his loving wife, Margaret Moye MacDonald of Uniontown; his children, son William Andrew MacDonald of Uniontown, daughter Katherine Weil and husband Howard of Charleston, S.C., and son Brian T. MacDonald and wife Ginger of Easley, S.C., two grandchildren, Daniel MacDonald and Erin MacDonald.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
