Sara Ann Sullivan, 93, of Brownsville, died Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was born July 25, 1926, to the late Joseph and Mabel McIntosh West.
Sara was a member of the Amvet Post 103, Hopwood.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry G. Sullivan Sr.; son, Harry G. Sullivan Jr.; daughter, Sally Ann Joren; siblings, Betty, Julia, Joseph and Delia; longtime companion, Carl Ziots.
Sara is survived by her son, Barry F. Sullivan and wife Pamela; nine grandchildren, Michael, Heather, Ian, Rodger, Tony, Jamie, Jon-Michael, Jessica and Jacob; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 at Redstone Cemetery with Pastor Dawn Hargraves officiating. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
