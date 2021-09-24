Brownsville
Sara Anne Vance, 89, a lifelong resident of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in her home.
She was born Friday, May 13, 1932, in Brownsville, a daughter of Donald L. Crawford and Gene Bailey Crawford.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James K. Vance; and her sister, Rebecca Patterson.
She was a lifelong member of South Brownsville United Methodist Church. Her biggest joy in life was spending time with her granddaughter, Darcy; shopping was usually the activity of the day.
Sally lived an active and full life up until her last day. She would tell everyone about her family here in Brownsville and her family in Florida as well. We will all miss our Nana.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, James C. Vance; and granddaughter, Darcy L. Vance. nephew, Joel L. Patterson and wife Danielle of Cocoa, Fla.; great-nephew, Joel V. Patterson and wife Mandy along with their children, Layla and Cole.; great-nieces, Kayla and Alyssa Patterson. She is also survived by a great special friend, Jo Anne Bailey, who provided loving care for her over the last several years.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 25, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 26, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15401. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, September 27, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Philpott officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
