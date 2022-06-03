Perryopolis
(Jefferson Township)
Sara B. "Sallie" Garee, 90, of Perryopolis (Jefferson Township), passed away peacefully, in her home, Sunday, May 29, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born January 13, 1932, in Charleroi, a daughter of Harold B. and Mina Vexilla Burke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer H. Garee.
Sallie graduated from Charleroi High School with the Class of 1949. She lived a very active life, being involved in many community organizations, including the Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, Girl Scout leader, Morning Star Grange, Dawson Grange, Fayette County Fair chairperson, and others. Sallie was an active member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church.
Sallie is survived by her children, Roxiann F. Swaney and husband Richard of Grindstone, Timothy J. Foor and wife Eleanor of Erie, Mark B. Foor and wife Mary of Tallahassee, Fla., Amylu Foor of Perryopolis, and David H. Garee and wife Heidi of Smithfield.
Sallie was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; adopted family; treasured friends; and faithful pup, Petey.
Sallie's viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Perryopolis United Methodist Church, 203 Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473. Visitation will continue at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., the hour of her funeral service, Sunday, June 5, with Pastor Ryan Washabaugh officiating. Entombment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, Uniontown, OSPTA Home Health Care and ViaQuest Hospice Services, whose help, support, friendship love and care of Mom was such a blessing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perryopolis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 613, Perryopolis, PA 15473, or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 (Kidneyfund.org).
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
