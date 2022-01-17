Uniontown
Sara E. Bryner Zerecheck, 82 of Uniontown, passed on Saturday January 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital Hospice in W.Va.
Born January 10, 1940 in Dunbar, a daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Taylor Bryner; beloved wife of Eugene T. Zerecheck; left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cheryl A. King and husband Greg of Connellsville; sons, Terrell Karmann Bauer and partner Martin Karmann of Annapolis, Md.; Thomas Bauer of N.C.; stepsons, Andrew Zerecheck of Greensburg and Thomas Zerecheck of Va.; step- daughters Joann Duritsky of Uniontown, Janet Riggin of Washington, Rita Zerecheck of W.Va. and Sarah Walters of Mt. Pleasant; grandsons, Michael Bauer and Timothy Miller; granddaughter Shannon Landman; special step-granddaughter, Victoria Nicole Walters, special great-grandson Landyn Bauer and special niece; Cathy Ribniscky and husband Grayling of Dunbar and many other nieces and nephews and great- grandchildren; step- grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren survive her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Emil Bauer; and her brothers, Thomas, James, Henry and Elliott Bryner; and a sister, Minnie Emilio.
Sara was a quality Inspector at Anchor Hocking Glass Factory and was a member of the Slovak Club, the Polish Club and the Moose Lodge #16, of Connellsville.
Viewing 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
A Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.