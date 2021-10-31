Mt. Braddock
Sara Hart, 73 of Mt. Braddock, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at home. She was born March 8, 1948 in Connellsville.
She is the daughter of the late Clarence McNatt and Cora Lowery McNatt.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hart, and her brothers, John McNatt, Eugene McNatt, and Gerald Lowery.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Hart at Home, Steven Hart of Lemont Furnace and Carrie Burke of Mt. Braddock; four grandchildren, Bryce Burke, Brandon Burke, Steven Hart, Victoria Hart; and two great grandchildren Connor Burke, and Lilly Burke and her mother Sarah Byers which she considered a Granddaughter; also surviving are her special friends Eleanor Wiedman and Fran Moyer.
Sara was Protestant by faith and attended Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
She retired from the Sun Porch Restaurant after 25 years of service.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday October 30, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday October 31, 2021, and until 11 a.m. on Monday November 1, 2021, the hour of the service with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating the service. Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to many neighbors for their help during her illness.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
