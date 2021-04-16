Grindstone
Sara J. Gilleland Liptak, 89, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in her home, with all of her loving family at her side.
She was born September 23, 1931, in Maxwell, a daughter of the late Abraham and Evelyn Arnold Gilleland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Dorothy Curcio, Gladys Caporale, Donna Maruschak, and her twin brother, Jim Gilleland.
She married the love of her life, Michael "Mickey" Liptak in 1950 and they were married for 63 years until his death April 17, 2013. They were blessed with eight children, of which her son, James and infant daughter, Sharon Louise predeceased her. Sara was also predeceased by her in-laws, Katherine and Mike Liptak; and a sister-in-law, Catherine Liptak Veach.
Sara is survived by her children, Karen Angelilli and husband Frank, Michael Liptak and Rosemary, Bernie Liptak and wife Cheryl, Tom Liptak and wife Lora Lee, Kathy Pellick and Dale, Patty Liptak; daughter-in-law Terri Liptak; grandchildren John Lowery, Jennifer and Ken Farkus, Ashley and Jason Markham, Jeremy and Gina Liptak, Deanna and Daniel Istik, Brittany Liptak, Brooke Liptak, Brandy Baker and Andrew Pellick; stepgrandchildren Mindy Vance and husband Ron and Chris Kennedy and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren George Clark III, Gracie, Khloe and Hank Liptak, Tyler and Tiffany Pellick, Mia, Landon and Ethan Mace, Rylee Franklin and Jamison Markham; and stepgreat-grandchildren Alyssa and Cole Vance and Ethan and Paige Kennedy.
Sara was the clerk at Grindstone Post Office for 30 years, working side by side with her husband, Mickey, who was the postmaster there. She was a member of The St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church of Grindstone, and one of the founding members of The Grindstone Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary. In addition, she served as judge of elections in Jefferson Township for many years.
She enjoyed traveling with The Coal Hill Happy Couples Club to the Steeler games and constantly surrounding herself with her extended family and friends, hosting yearly Fourth of July parties and numerous other events. However, her most cherished moments were surrounding herself with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 18, and until 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, when a prayer service will be held in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Grindstone, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
