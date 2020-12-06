Uniontown
Sara J. Petro, 97, of Uniontown, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, and from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 4, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. The family asks that everyone meet in church.
Keeping with the CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.