Bitner
Sara "Rene" Jordan Grubbs, 93, of Bitner, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Rene is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Grubbs; two sons and three daughters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a service held by Pastor Bryan Kelley, Thursday, July 16, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Flatwoods Cemetery.
