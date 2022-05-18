Haydentown
Sara K. Braddee, 90, of Haydentown, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Monday, May 16, 2022.
She was born February 17, 1932 in Haydentown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Perry Madison Dillow and Mary Ethel Myers Dillow; husband of 60 years, Percy Braddee; daughter, Brenda Braddee-Roycroft; and siblings, Ernest "Ernie" Dillow, Ilene Straitiff, Arlene Wilson and Alpheus "Alphie" Dillow.
Surviving are her children, Joyce Skoglund and husband Len, Fairfax, Virginia, Debra Handlin and husband Gene, Smithfield, and Alton "Pete" Braddee and wife Lana, Haydentown; son-in-law, Gary Roycroft, Lemont Furnace; grandchildren, Christopher Braddee, Haydentown, Sara Skoglund, Fairfax, Virginia, Peter Skoglund and wife Tricia, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Haylee Roycroft and Matthew Roycroft and wife Alyssa; great grandchildren, Zoey Braddee, Erik Skoglund, Paige Skoglund and Olivia Roycroft; sister, Linda McCoy, Fairchance; and many nieces and nephews.
Sara was a very dedicated member, for over 50 years, at the Haydentown Christian Church, where she also served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Sara was involved for years with community outreach through the Haydentown Community Center.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Handschumaker officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield, Pa.
