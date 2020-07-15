Smock
Sara "Rene" Lorraine Jordan Grubbs, 93, of Smock, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Uniontown Rehabilitation Center, with her loving family by her side.
Rene was born December 20, 1926, in Ellsworth, a daughter of Harry and Emma Harshman Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers George D. Burwell, Harry and Elmer Jordan; and sisters Margaret Caster, Armeda and Alberta Edwards, and Ruth Riggar.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ralph Grubbs; her five children, Ronald Grubbs and wife Marlene of Smock, Ruth Redshaw and husband Russell of Smock, Carol Maraugha and Joe Barkovic of Uniontown, Robert "Butch" Grubbs and wife Toni of Monarch, and Betty Fleming and husband Butch of Uniontown; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating, Thursday, July 16, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Flatwoods - Bowman Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Uniontown Rehabilitation Center for their love and care over the past several years.
