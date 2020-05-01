Farmington
Sara Pawlak, 80, of Farmington, passed away quietly Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in her home, following an illness of several months. Born March 20, 1940 in Lemont Furnace, she was a daughter of the late James and Nellie Barnett Crayton.
A faithful member for many years of the Wharton Furnace Union Chapel, Sara was a school bus driver with Spiker Bus Lines in the Uniontown School District, in addition to actively helping to run the family cattle farm in Elliotsville.
Deceased are her sisters, Phyllis Bell, Gwendolyn "Ray" Morrison and Joan Nuckels; and brother Donald J. "Duck" Crayton.
Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Tim and Ruth Pawlak of McMurray, Jeff and Darlene Pawlak and Cathy and Dan Hager, all of Farmington; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan), Melissa, Nathan, Deanna, Genesis, Caleb, Joshua and Nicole; one great-granddaughter, Sarah; a brother, Gary Crayton and wife Sis of Chalk Hill; a sister, Barbara Gillen of Uniontown; and a special sister-in-law, Barbara Pawlak of Uniontown.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation is private and by invitation only. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Memorial Park, Farmington, with the Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Arrangements are in the care of HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Philip S. Rishel, director, of Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Wharton Furnace Union Chapel, c/o Kathy Marks - Treasurer, 255 Wharton Furnace Road, Farmington, PA 15437.
Notes of condolences may be offered to the family at www.herod-rishel.com.
