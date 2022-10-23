formerly of Fayette County
Sara Virginia Stephens passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, shortly after her 99th birthday, in Mentor, Ohio following a brief illness.
She was born September 13, 1923, in Fayette County, a daughter of Earl Rosby Herbert and Sara Lilly Herbert of Phillips.
Sara married Russell Stephens February 7, 1946, and lived for a few years in Fayette County. They later relocated to the Cleveland, Ohio area, where Russell worked for the Bell Telephone Company. After he retired, he and Sara moved back to the Uniontown area, where they lived until his passing from an extended illness September 8, 1992.
Sara later relocated to Madison, Ohio to be near her children. She lived there until her illness caused her to move to a local care facility, where she passed away.
Sara was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in her early days. A master artisan, she created an extensive collection of craft work over the years. Friends and family decribed Sara as spunky and having a good sense of humor.
She is survived by two children, Norma (born March 29, 1947) and Russel Earl Stephens (born December 26, 1959). She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth “Tucker” Herbert of Uniontown; and many family members across the states.
Sara’s wish was to be buried next to her husband, Russell, in Uniontown. Per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. Instead, a brief prayer service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, October 26, at the Sylvan Heights Cemetery, where Sara will be laid to rest next to her loving husband.
