New Salem
Sarah "Jeanie" Baker 67, of New Salem, went to be with the beloved Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
She was born on November 7, 1954, the daughter of Sarah and Milton Baker.
Surviving family members are, (Aunt) Jessie Eggleston, of Chester, Va.; (Aunt) Ruth Robertson, of Union, S.C.; (Uncle) Ray Johnson and wife Velma, of Lake Lynn.
She attended the Fayette County Arc, where she enjoyed going and being with her peers.
Jeanie resided with her caregiver, whom she loved very much, Rhonda Fisher "Nana" for 7 years.
She enjoyed her time; shopping, watching her favorite television shows, going to church, and spending it with family, such as her caregivers, children and grandchildren.
She always loved making someone laugh even though she was a feisty lady at times. She will also be missed by her dog, Tiny.
Her contagious smile and laugh, and huge personality will be missed by many.
Family and friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Hour of Service, on Monday, December 13, with Pastor Ross Metts officiating.
Interment will be private at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
