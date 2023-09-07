Manhattan, N.Y.
On Sunday, August 27, 2023, Sarah Louise Tarpley Turpin, 83, of Manhattan, N.Y., transitioned to be with the Lord at home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 22, 1940, in Uniontown, daughter of the late William Ramsey Tarpley and Lottie Elliot Williams.
Sarah was also preceded in death by her sister, Clara Yates; her brother, Fred Tarpley; and her grandson, DasSani Turpin Green.
Sarah graduated from Uniontown High School and relocated to New York City where she had a successful career in Accounting, she graduated from Bronx Community College, receiving an Associate Degree in Science and then a Bachelor's Degree in nursing from Lehman College, Bronx, New York.
Sarah was Head Registered Nurse in the Prenatal Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit at Lincoln Hospital, Bronx N.Y. until she retired at the age of 73.
Sarah leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband of 64 years, Franklin Turpin; daughter, Michele Turpin Green of West Mifflin; granddaughter, NasJalah Turpin Green of Wilkinsburg; sisters, Mary Jackson of Uniontown, Delores Griffin of Cambria Heights, N.Y.; and a brother, Raymond Williams of Connellsville; an aunt, Bertha Hodge of Uniontown; a Goddaughter, Antoinette Hodge of Uniontown; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service will be held at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 51 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401; Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, September 8th, with the funeral immediately following the visitation at 12 noon. Interment following the service at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104 412-271-3880.
