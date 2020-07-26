Dr. Mrs. Saroj Sattsangi, wife of Chemistry Professor Emeritus Dr. Prem D. Sattsangi, passed away the morning of Monday, July 13, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 1, 1935, in Raghavpuram, India, a daughter of Goruganthula T. Prasadam and E. Rathnam Bhaktul Prasadam.
One summer, she taught microbiology at the Penn State Fayette and co-authored research papers on lectins. She was a researcher at West Virginia University Medical Center for more than 15 years, retiring in January 1995.
Left to cherish Saroj's memory are her husband, Prem; and children Hem Satsangi and wife Ann, and Sharad Satsangi; sisters Venamma Harding and Sheela Barnbas; and grandchildren Yamuna, Nandini and Pavan.
A private viewing occurred Sunday, July 19, in the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. Further information on Saroj may be found at adferguson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.