August 3, 1949 -
August 23, 2021
Perryopolis
Saundra West Casey was born in Pensacola, Fla., to George and Helen West.
Soon after graduation, Saundra, a 1967 graduate of Jay High School of Jay, Fla., made the move to Los Angeles, Calif., and went to flight attendant school. Working for United Airlines for over a decade, she found a passion for international travel.
After asking to transfer from LAX to PIT to be near her sister, Carrie, she relocated to Perryopolis.
Saundra first met her husband, William E. Casey, Jr., on a blind date and the two were smitten. They happily married in 1977, and raised two children, Annie and Billy.
A beloved and devoted mother and wife, Saundra's Southern-style cooking and penchant for reading will always be cherished.
Following the birth of her children, Saundra attended and graduated nursing school in 1985. She was a nurse from that day on, working at Jefferson Hospital for 20 years, continuing at Santa Rosa Medical System in Florida, and even in retirement, she volunteered at a hospital and a local library.
On Monday, August 23, 2021, Saundra passed peacefully, in her grand- mother's bed as she wished, after losing an extremely courageous battle to pancreatic cancer. She was 72.
After surviving breast cancer at the age of 35, her wish at that time was to watch her children grow, and she did. She was also blessed to greatly enjoy her grandchildren for many years.
She is survived by her husband, William; her daughter, Annie (husband Chad, children Lila, Isaac and Mason); her son, William (wife Halley, son Warren); stepdaughter Kelly (husband Kirk, children Kate and Austin); her siblings, Carrie, Mima, Kim and Matthew; her mother, Helen; her beloved dog, Bubba; and her many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Granny and Granddad, Eva and Bud; her father, George; her siblings, Freddy, Lucy and Michael; her stepmothers, Shirley and Bobbie; mother-in-law Betty Casey and father-in-law William E. Casey.
A private ceremony was held Thursday, August 26.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Saundra's name, for pancreatic research to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, (www.pancan.org).
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with Sandra's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at www.blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.