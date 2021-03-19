Lemont Furnace
Scott A. Gorman, 52, of Lemont Furnace, passed away with his loving family by his side Monday, March 15, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 20 years, Patti; two daughters, Alyza and Alexa; children Brandon and Ashley of South Carolina; mother Bernadette Gorman Carbonara (Joseph); sister Lisa (Joey) Nesser; brothers Bernard Gorman Jr. and Keith Gorman; nephew Chris (Angelina) Cunningham; nieces Katie (Steve) Holbert and Felicia (Jonathan) Riley; special friends John and Donna Palya, Matt Alekson, Bob Mowry, Kenny Mitchell, Leighan Reed and Dante Delverme; special babies Finnegan, Emmerson and Scarlett Riley, Alivia Blaney, Evelyn and Parker Cunningham, and Peyton and Granger Holbert; mother-in-law Naomi Myers and family; and pets Sassy, Meeko and Jake.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Bernard "Bud" Gorman Sr.; his grandparents, Pete and Mildred Gorman, and William and Vivian Leacy; Alpheus "Riggit" Dillow, to whom he considered a father; and a special friend, Jennifer Dvorchak.
He served in the United States Army for four years of active duty on tours, Desert Storm and Operation Just Cause in Panama.
Scott was employed by the Pennsylvania State Police for more than 20 years as a PCO and MCEO.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed coaching softball and spending time with family.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, and from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service Monday, March 22, in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, with military rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
