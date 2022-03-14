Connellsville
Scott A. Humbert, 53 of Connellsville, died Friday, March 11, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born February 18, 1969 in New Brighton, a son of the late Harold Rae, Jr. and Louise Helbling Humbert, who were of New Brighton.
Scott was a 1987 graduate of Quigley Catholic High School, and Slippery Rock University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism / Communications. He was a member of the Alpha Kai Rho Fraternity. He was employed as a manager for the Bosch Co. Scott was also an active member with Special Olympics in Fayette County and he coached hockey at the Ice Mine and was a member of the Ice Miners Board of Directors. He was also a social member of the Connellsville American Legion and he was a member of the Faith Bible Church where he served as a church deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kimberly Ramsay Humbert; two children, Matthew Scott Humbert, Pfc, U.S. Army of Ft. Hood, Texas, and Abigail Faith Humbert at home; his brothers, Lee Humbert of Elwood City, Harold Humbert III of New Galilee, James Humbert and his wife Debora of Baden, and Brian Humbert of Danvers, Mass.; his mother-in-law, Linda Marietta and her husband John of Masontown; his sisters-in-law, Karlyn Dankle and her husband Joseph of Smithfield and Beverly Ramsay of Mt. Braddock; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Luann Connelly.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held on at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Rev. Barry Witt officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.