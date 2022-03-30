Fairchance
Scott Alan Bowlen, 51, of Fairchance, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in his home. He was born January 2, 1971, in Uniontown, a son of Harry and Susan Bowlen.
Upon graduating in 1988 from Tri Valley High School, Scott attended Triangle Tech, where he graduated with his Associate’s degree in RHVAC Technology. He went on to obtain his electrician certification, and was a master of his trade, as evidenced by the many requests for him throughout his career. Scott was especially gifted in the advanced diagnostics on both the residential and commercial divisions of his trade. He was employed by Hranec Corp, where he took great pride in training each apprentice assigned to him. He was a member of the Sheetmetal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union Local #12.
Scott was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Uniontown.
In addition to his father, Harry Bowlen III, Scott was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Adeline Harbarger Bowlen Jr.; his maternal grandparents, William and Clara Bell Seibert Campbell, and Gerald Tate; and his canine boxer babies, Casey Lee, Roxy and Zoey Bowlen.
Scott is survived by his loving mother, Susan L. Bowlen; his only sister, Rachel (Serrano) Bowlen (significant other Tommy) of Fairchance; one son, Tyler Scott Bowlen (and spouse, Dustin Teel) of Uniontown; his only two special nieces, Sydney “Baby Girl” Elizabeth and Savannah Brooke “Yee Yee” Serrano, also known as “Animal” to her precious Uncle Scott. He is also survived by two very special aunts, Shelia Ann Campbell and Vivian Bricker; and his significant other, Michelle Lewis, whom he loved dearly. Lastly, his most cherished boxer babies, Ellie Mae and Rusty James Bowlen.
Scott’s two passions in life were riding his Harley, and grilling and cooking for his family, where only Savannah Brooke appreciated his rare steak. He took great pride and time on the grill, the smoker, and the turkey fryer to make our meals always a little extra special. He loved his Harley, his freedom is what he called it, only made more special because he did it with his Aunt Shelia. She was more of a second mother to him, and he adored her, and enjoyed all of their time together. Scott was also a member of Hutchison Sportsman Club in Hopwood.
Scott’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where his funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, with the Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to Progressive Mentoring, 60 B Connellsville Street, Uniontown, PA 15401
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
