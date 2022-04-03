Fairchance
Scott Alan Bowlen, 51, of Fairchance, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in his home.
Scott's family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where his funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, with the Rev. Kevin Anderson officiating. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to Progressive Mentoring, 60 B Connellsville Street, Uniontown, PA 15401
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
