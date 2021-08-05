Uniontown
Scott Brian DeBerry - husband, father, son, coach, teacher to hundreds, mentor to many, and friend to all - passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a brief and valiant battle with Gastric Adenocarcinoma, in his home in Uniontown, surrounded by his loving family. He was 52 years old.
Scott was born March 14, 1969, in Uniontown, to Gerald DeBerry and Elaine Rockwell DeBerry. He was the youngest of five children and had a very happy childhood growing up in Lemont Furnace.
Scott graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1987, where he excelled in academics and athletics. After high school, he played Division I Baseball at Kent State University.
Upon completion of his studies at Kent State, Scott returned home and continued his education at California University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with highest honors with a B.S. in Biology and an M.Ed. Scott earned his degrees by working his way through school and supporting his young family by working construction. He was a very skilled craftsman and there was no task that he could not complete.
Scott has been employed as a teacher with Laurel Highlands School District for the past 17 years, coached football for a few years, and has coached baseball for the past 20 years. He has been head coach for the last eight years and loved every minute of it. The only way Scott did anything was to give 100% of his dedication to it. He was all in, whether it was love, teaching, parenting, mentoring, construction, coaching, etc... His team was like his family. His coaches were like brothers, and he loved every player as if they were one of his children. He genuinely cared about them and not just with baseball. His goal was to not only make them the best players they could be, but also, he wanted them to be the best men they could be. He will be remembered for his jokes, dedication, honesty, work ethic, fairness, and many other wonderful traits.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine; and his brother, Kevin.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring eternal wife and dedicated caregiver, Melissa Swaney DeBerry; children Shaeleigh Davidson (Zach), Drew DeBerry; his father, Gerald DeBerry; siblings Leann Collins (Mark), Doug DeBerry, Laurie Wadsworth (William) and Leslie Martin (David); granddaughters Sidney and Charlotte; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Per Scott's final wishes, there will not be a traditional funeral, but a Celebration of Life is being planned for Saturday, August 7, at Hutchinson Park starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring photos or anything written that they may want to share. More details to follow.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
