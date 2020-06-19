White House
Scott Edwin Hughes, 50, of White House, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born February 21, 1970, in Uniontown.
A 1988 graduate of Tri-Valley (now Albert Gallatin) High School, he attended the White House Free Methodist Church, and had worked for many years for his uncle at the Smithfield Pharmacy, and also at the former Point Marion Pharmacy.
Scott is survived by his mother, Jackie (Lynn) Hughes of White House; his father, Woody Hughes and wife Karen of Point Marion, and their daughters, Mrs. John (Terri Lynn) Miller and child Kenzi and Mrs. Rob (Tiffany) Hollowood and children Gunnar and Bailey; his uncle, Jim Lynn of Smithfield; and a number of cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends, including a special friend of 26 years, Jim Johnson of Weston, W.Va.
His brother, Mark A. Hughes, passed away October 30, 2011. Also deceased are paternal grandparents Bertha and Babe Hughes; and maternal grandparents Irene and Jack Lynn.
There will be no public services. Private graveside services will be held in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
