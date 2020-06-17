Scott Ethan Black

Uniontown
Scott "Scottie" Ethan Black, 24, of Uniontown, passed unexpectedly at home Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born January 25, 1996, at Frick Hospital in Connellsville, during a snow storm, a son of Tami (Gasper) and Scott Black.
Scott graduated from Uniontown High School and Fayette County Career & Technical Institute in 2014. Although taking diesel mechanic classes in high school, he wanted to learn how to weld. Scottie attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute for welding technology and graduated in 2015. Scott was currently a student of Penn State University, Fayette, majoring in electro/mechanical engineering. His future goals were to receive his degree and travel.
Scott was an employee with Hill International Trucks, LLC as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed riding ATVs and motorbikes. He raced both, but currently raced his motorbike with NECXC Racing Group. Scott also enjoyed working out and was a member of Hopwood Fitness Club. He loved the outdoors and going to Ohiopyle to ride his mountain bike with friends. Scottie was a private man, but had a big heart. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Black; grandmothers Connie Gasper and Janet Black; aunt Amy Black; cousin Eric Gasper.
Left to cherish his memory are his mom, Tami (David Magerko) and dad, Scott (Regina Miller); grandfather Joseph Gasper; aunts and uncles Joe (Lisa) Gasper, Debra (Craig) Gates, Kevin Black (Heather George), Sheila (Norman) Yowler; also survived by several loving cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service, conducted by his great-uncle, Henry Oplinger, with eulogy given by his cousin, Aaron Oplinger, Friday, June 19, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468.
Donations in his memory may be made to either the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
