Dilliner
Scott Mahlon Rimmel, 47, of Dilliner, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his father's home in Dilliner. He was born in Morgantown January 20, 1973.
A graduate of Mapletown High School, he had worked as a carpenter, and more recently was a laborer in the Greene County gas wells. Scott was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Surviving are his father, Clark M. Rimmel and wife Cheryl of Dilliner; his mother, Cynthia Diane Sharpnack Lovato of Denver, Colo.; three children, twin sons Brandon Rimmel of Crucible and Josh Rimmel of Dilliner, and daughter Shayla Keener of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Chloe and Izabelle Rimmel; his fiance, Felicia Stallman; and many friends.
His sister, Aimee Rimmel,passed away in 1996.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, July 7, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. CDC recommendations concerning the pandemic will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
