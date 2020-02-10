Uniontown
Scott McNeil Allen, 72 of Uniontown passed on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born December 24, 1947 in Mt. Lebanon, PA, son of the late Ivan Jr. and Louise (McNeil) Allen; Beloved husband of 44 years to Darla (Sementa) Allen; father of Shaun Ivan Allen and brother of Luanne Loulis of Boyton Beach, Fl and the late Cathy Allen who he cared for for 5 years and a niece Alison Petowsky. Brother-in-law of Sharon Sementa.
He was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School Class of 1965, and graduated from Westminster College in 1969, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1969 to 1971 at Camp Lejuene, NC attaining the rank of corporal. He was Vice President of Second National Bank in Masontown and served on the board of directors for ARC of Fayette County for many years. Scott loved golfing and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed nature walks at Ohiopyle. Honesty and integrity were traits that he exhibited throughout his life and being a good friend. He enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach SC with his family every summer and was a member of the American Legion Post 0278, AMVETS of Hopwood and the Duck Hollow Senior Golf League.
Friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m., where a Blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Tributes encouraged and welcome at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
