Seraphine Komacek

Rostraver Township
Seraphine ‘’Sally’’ Komacek, 68, of Rostraver Township, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born in Brownsville July 20, 1953, she was a daughter of the late John Krivohlovy Jr. and Sara Buray Krivohlovy.
Sally was very kind and polite to everyone she met and brightened up the room wherever she went. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and two children.
She worked for 29 years as a medical transcriptionist at Brownsville General Hospital, but left that job for a better one, that of being a mother to her son, Alex and a year later to her daughter, Julie. She was active in her children’s school and sports activities until a serious auto accident in 2010 left her with some partial disabilities. The Lord did not call her home at that time so that she could complete raising her two children.
She was a member of the Church of St. Anne in Rostraver and enjoyed watching the cooking shows on television.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip F. Komacek; son, Alexander Komacek of Rostraver; daughter, Juliana Komacek of Rostraver; sister, Daria A. Harvey of La Belle; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Anne, 1870 Rostraver Road, Rostraver Township, PA 15012, with the Rev. David J. Nazimek presiding. Private entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
