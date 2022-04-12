A change has been made to the service time for Cynthia J. Myers Roberts-Linderman, 61, of Republic, whose obituary ran Monday.
Visitation remains from 2 to 8 p.m. today.
Cindy's family will now receive friends from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, April 13, with Pastor Michael Peton officiating, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery Markleysburg.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.