Sgt. Charles David Pinkney Jr.

Sgt. Charles "Chas" David Pinkney Jr., 37, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, on Monday, April 11, 2022, with Pastor Pete Malik officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, where Military Honors will take place.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
