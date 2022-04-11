Sgt. Charles David Pinkney Jr.

Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.